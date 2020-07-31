World Asset Management Inc Has $298,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,810.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Shares of MRO opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 3.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

