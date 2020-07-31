World Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Globe Life by 51.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,530,000 after buying an additional 505,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,349,000 after buying an additional 488,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Globe Life by 261.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,193,000 after buying an additional 293,282 shares during the period. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $19,820,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

GL stock opened at $79.74 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $953,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $53,869,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,638,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.