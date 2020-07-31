World Asset Management Inc Takes $297,000 Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $19,159,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $94,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,750,000 after buying an additional 244,577 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.22, for a total value of $933,719.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,051.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $77,400,320.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,671,135.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,213 shares of company stock worth $99,655,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $430.29 on Friday. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $475.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $418.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 169.41, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.57.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.