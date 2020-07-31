Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $3,388,000. HM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $222,926,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,878.43.

AMZN stock opened at $3,051.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,513.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.94, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,876.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2,308.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

