Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $771,000 Stock Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FOX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,930,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,973,000 after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in FOX by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,223,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in FOX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,500,000 after acquiring an additional 346,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,617,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,408,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $177,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 49,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $1,401,783.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,535.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 101,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,873,019.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

