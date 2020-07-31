Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,228 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,051.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,513.05 billion, a PE ratio of 144.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,876.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,308.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,878.43.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.