Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $742,000 Investment in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $60.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

