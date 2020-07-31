Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $742,000 Investment in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RDY stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $60.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.79.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.68%.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
Read More: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.