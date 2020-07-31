Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires Shares of 85,000 Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.23% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,033,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $8,399,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,389,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVDL opened at $8.01 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVDL shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

