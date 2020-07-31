MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,682 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 78.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 74.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

