Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $730,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.91. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

