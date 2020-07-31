Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bunge by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bunge by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

NYSE:BG opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bunge Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $2.56. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

