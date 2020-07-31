Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in M&T Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 32,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.91.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.