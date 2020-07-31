Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 22,425 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,425 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $142,640,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. Ally Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

