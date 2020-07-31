Strs Ohio Acquires 6,028 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,979.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,401 shares of company stock worth $26,732,395. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.31.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $143.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $154.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

