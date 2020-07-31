Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.4% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after buying an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,051.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,513.05 billion, a PE ratio of 144.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,876.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,308.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,878.43.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

