Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by HM Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.4% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after buying an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,051.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,513.05 billion, a PE ratio of 144.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,876.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,308.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,878.43.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Allworth Financial LP Acquires 22 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Allworth Financial LP Acquires 22 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $771,000 Stock Position in Fox Corp
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $771,000 Stock Position in Fox Corp
Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,228 Amazon.com, Inc.
Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,228 Amazon.com, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $742,000 Investment in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $742,000 Investment in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report