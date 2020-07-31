Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 127 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,878.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,051.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,876.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2,308.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,513.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.94, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

