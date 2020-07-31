3,086 Shares in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mongodb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb stock opened at $228.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 0.76. Mongodb Inc has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $243.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $488,446.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,283,281.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $94,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,571 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,149. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.87.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

