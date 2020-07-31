Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $685,000 in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 1,874.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 274,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after buying an additional 260,937 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Catalent by 0.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at $9,749,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Catalent by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Catalent by 47.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21. Catalent Inc has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $90.99.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

