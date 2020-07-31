Creative Planning Trims Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AON were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in AON by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $3,369,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. MKM Partners lowered their price target on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.27.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $658,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $560,250 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AON opened at $207.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.88. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.10.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

