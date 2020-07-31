Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 462 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Markel were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,345,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth $2,582,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Markel by 230.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Markel by 4,593.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth $19,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,048.50.

MKL stock opened at $1,045.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $936.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,010.84.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Markel had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

