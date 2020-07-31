Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,134,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $344,530,000 after acquiring an additional 93,111 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $9,224,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,204,000 after purchasing an additional 365,018 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,170,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 187.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

NYSE NFG opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.81. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.63.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

