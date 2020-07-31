Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.55% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period.

Shares of CFO opened at $53.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $54.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th.

