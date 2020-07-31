Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,213 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at about $595,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $883,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $228.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.42. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $156.17 and a 52-week high of $231.72.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.