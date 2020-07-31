Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,714,000 after acquiring an additional 35,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,655,000 after acquiring an additional 195,985 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 212.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after acquiring an additional 784,660 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.