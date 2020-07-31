World Asset Management Inc Invests $249,000 in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after buying an additional 43,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after buying an additional 26,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $84.88 on Friday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,829.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.28.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.57.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $3,843,764.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,323 shares of company stock valued at $5,480,415 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.