Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in National General were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGHC. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National General by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National General in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of National General in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of National General during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National General during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National General alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. William Blair downgraded National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. National General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $33.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.86. National General Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. National General had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.60%. National General’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National General Holdings Corp will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National General Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.