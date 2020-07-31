Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,861 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 60.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 99.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter.

SC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Shares of SC opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 63.41 and a current ratio of 63.41. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $27.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

