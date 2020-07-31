Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of OTIS opened at $63.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

