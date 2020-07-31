Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $925,000 Stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,907,000 after acquiring an additional 104,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 4,559.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,744,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 56,812 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 31.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,113,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,955,000 after purchasing an additional 504,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,759,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $211.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.66 and its 200-day moving average is $195.50.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

