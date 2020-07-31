Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,858 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 21.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,199,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,639,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $66,266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $5,870,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $15,393,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $165,459.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

