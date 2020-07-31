Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 159,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $34.11.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,920 shares of company stock valued at $745,035 over the last ninety days. 6.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

