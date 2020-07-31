Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2020

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,965.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1,321.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 104,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 96,871 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 55.3% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

NYSE GIL opened at $17.91 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.40 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

