Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,965.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1,321.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 104,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 96,871 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 55.3% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

NYSE GIL opened at $17.91 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.40 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.