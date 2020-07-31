Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,264 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

MSFT stock opened at $203.90 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.04 and its 200 day moving average is $178.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1,546.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

