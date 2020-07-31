Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $1,374,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $203.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.55. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

