First Trust Advisors LP Buys 53,236 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 698,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,236 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 61.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

DXC stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

