Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Snap by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 491,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 80,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $119,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $194,382.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,687.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,444,642 shares of company stock valued at $90,517,622.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.79. Snap Inc has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.