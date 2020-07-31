Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Holdings Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,138 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,250 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 172,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,026.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 131,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,940.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 192,350 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,640. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CODI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Diversified presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of CODI opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.84. Compass Diversified Holdings has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. Analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

