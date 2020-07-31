Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $895,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 102,912 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD opened at $83.02 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average is $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

