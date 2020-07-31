Brightworth Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,528 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $203.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.55. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

