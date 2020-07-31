First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,179 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAP. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $37.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

