Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 18,035 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $12,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2,515.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 726.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CXO opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.84. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.57. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CXO shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Concho Resources from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

