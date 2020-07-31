Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,114.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 870.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 454.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.22. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $69,672.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $828,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,735.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,456. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

