Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes $881,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,296,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,613,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $450,023,000 after purchasing an additional 123,587 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 54.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 283,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,658,000 after purchasing an additional 99,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 59.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 219,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 81,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $304.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $315.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul David Miller sold 4,836 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.14, for a total value of $1,528,853.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,259.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total transaction of $485,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,316 shares of company stock worth $12,240,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.75.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

