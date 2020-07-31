Tarbox Family Office Inc. Buys 623 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,648 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.5% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,643,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,657 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $203.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,546.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.04 and a 200-day moving average of $178.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.