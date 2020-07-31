Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 21,952 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,894 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 21,952 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,512,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,595 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,789 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,873,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,058,207.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.40.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.