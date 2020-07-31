Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stock Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 74.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Paycom Software by 101.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 588.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 265.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total transaction of $3,042,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $112,791,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 447,942 shares of company stock valued at $120,871,330. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $286.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 85.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.42. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

