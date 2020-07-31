Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,162 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.5% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,374,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $203.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.55. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

