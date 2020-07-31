33,676 Shares in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.09% of Renewable Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of REGI opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $474.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.70 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

In related news, Director Michael M. Scharf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $728,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,968 shares of company stock worth $1,198,159. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

