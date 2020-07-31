Bank of Stockton Buys 4,416 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,712 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $2,482,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $648,305,000 after acquiring an additional 96,361 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,654,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,770,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $203.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,546.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.55. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

