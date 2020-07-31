WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 441 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $203.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.04 and its 200-day moving average is $178.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,546.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

